PM Dancila: President Iohannis reinterprets a CCR decision, as he pleases

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday stated that President Klaus Iohannis "reinterprets as he pleases, considering his personal electoral interest," the Wednesday decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Government and the head of the state.

Dancila claimed that the President "is committing an abuse by his refusal to appoint interim ministers and he is trying to block the Government's activity again.""As he is used to violating the Constitution, Mr President Iohannis moves to the next level: he reinterprets a decision of the CCR as he pleases, considering his own electoral campaign's interests. He says publicly that the CCR judges established that the PM should go before the Parliament at once, when, in fact, the Court established that "at once" refers to the President's obligation to establish interims and not block the Government's activity," said the Prime Minister, in the beginning of the Government meeting.Viorica Dancila also added that the legitimacy of the current Government is given by "the vote of the Romanians." "At this point we are the only ones who take responsibility for the governing act," she said.