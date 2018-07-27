PM Dancila, President Ivanov talk about strengthening Romanian-Macedonian dialogue, also in economic field

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, currently on an official visit in Skopje, was welcomed on Friday by the President of the Republic of Macedonia, Gjorge Ivanov, the two officials agreeing to pursue the demarches for consolidating the bilateral dialogue, on the topic of economic cooperation included, where there is great potential, reads a press release of the Gov't sent to AGERPRES.

At the same time, premier Dancila voiced congratulations for the progress achieved in the European and Euro-Atlantic integration processes, major cross-party foreign policy objectives of the Republic of Macedonia.Viorica Dancila also highlighted the importance that the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU will grant the pursuit of the EU's enlargement policy. She furthermore mentioned the need for all political forces to assume a constructive role in adopting and implementing reforms in the Republic of Macedonia so as to be able to use the opportunity provided through the last conclusions of the Council of the EU, respectively to fulfill the conditionalities necessary to the kick-off of the accession negotiations at the end of the first semester of 2019.According to the Executive, Dancila reminded Romania's availability in granting assistance to Macedonia in the EU negotiation process and NATO accession, given our country's experience with these demarches.