PM Dancila says data of 2018 budget execution show that Gov't responsibly met its commitments

The public data of the budget execution for 2018 shows that the Government fulfilled with responsibility all the commitments and took good measures, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday in the beginning of the Government sitting.

"Just in one single year we managed what other Governments didn't achieve in an entire mandate. The state budget revenues in 2018 reached over 295 billion lei, which represents an increase by 32 percent compared to 2016 and the share of revenues in the GDP reached 31 percent against 29 percent in 2016. The Gross Domestic Product increased in 2018 by over 25 percent compared to 2016 and stood at 949.6 billion lei," Viorica Dancila stated.

The PM added that, following the measures which the Gov't took, "a significant increase in the amounts collected from the European Union" was recorded.

"Thus, the money received on account of payments made in 2018 reached a record figure of over 27 billion lei, or 5.8 billion euro. It is an increase of approximately 58 percent from 2017. As we committed, we increased the income of pensioners and healthcare and education workers, and we allocated funds for higher investments by 28 percent against 2017," PM Dancila stated.

The PM mentioned that the measures were "enforced by sticking to a smaller deficit than the one forecast, namely 2.88 percent of the GDP."

"Beyond these figures which prove the good governance, I would like to underscore the fact that the people have always been at the center of the measures taken by the governing coalition. Therefore, I want to assure everyone that in 2019, too, we will continue to provide a better life to the Romanians," PM Dancila stated.