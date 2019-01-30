PM Dancila says Gov't takes on objective of Romania switching to euro currency in 2024

The Government takes on the objective of Romania adopting the euro currency in 2024, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated.

"Today, we will also discuss the necessary documents for preparing Romania to switch to the European single currency, drafted within the national committee established for this purpose. The adoption of the euro currency is a complex, large-scale project that needs to be thoroughly prepared by engaging specialists, the academia, employer's associations, trade unions, political parties, civil society and, of course, all the relevant institutions in the area. Last year, the committee - which included representatives of these structures - had an intense activity with bimonthly meetings. As a result, two documents were produced: the national euro adoption plan and the substantiation report of this plan. Today, the Government will acquire these documents in view of politically assuming them. Subsequently, they will be forwarded to the European Commission. Implicitly, we take on the objective of Romania adopting the euro currency in 2024," PM Dancila stated in the beginning of the Gov't sitting.

The PM underscored that it is essential to enter a stage prior to this process, namely the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) and, also, "necessary measures should be taken in order to increase the competitiveness and ensure a sustainable economic growth," so that the accession to the euro currency bring benefits to Romanians.