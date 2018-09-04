PM Dancila says gov't takes steps to compensate swine fever evolution, purchase ambulances, medical equipment

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday said at the beginning of the gov't sitting that over 200 million lei are available primarily to compensate the ones who incurred losses following the evolution of the African swine fever, but also to purchase disinfectants, lab kits and other stuff necessary to the Sanitary Veterinary and for Food Safety National Authority (ANSVSA).

"We have taken several measures to financially support all of those who have suffered from the African swine fever, and to combat the virus's spread," said the Prime Minister.The improvement of the medical services is a priority for the gov't, said Viorica Dancila, also at the beginning of the gov't sitting, specifying that several types of ambulances and the related equipment will be purchased from EU funds."Thus, we wish that all the citizens benefit from medical services and equipment capable to enhance the response capacity to emergency situations, in the case of the multiple victims accidents, included. The funds are covered by the 2014-2020 Regional Operational Programme," Dancila stressed.