PM Dancila says no request to recall ambassador Maior

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she had not received any request from former Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu for the recall of Romania's ambassador to the United States George Maior.

Asked at a news conference in Pitesti about George Maior's situation, Dancila said she had not received any request for recalling him.

"I have not received any request for withdrawal from Mr Melescanu, absolutely no request. Had I received such request, I would have signed it and submitted it to Cotroceni [President Iohannis] (...) I will discuss the matter with [foreign minister] Mrs Ramona Manescu, but I have not received any documents for the recall of George Maior. It was a political decision at that time, I was not the leader of the party, but that paper that had to be sent to Cotroceni did not come," said Dancila.

Melescanu claimed earlier this May that he had sent to President Iohannis a request to recall Maior.