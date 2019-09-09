PM Dancila says Plumb was designated for European Commissioner portfolio despite attempts to block nomination

Rovana Plumb was designated to take over the European Commissioner portfolio, despite the attempts of some political people to block the Gov't nomination, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Monday.

"I welcome the decision announced today by the President-elect of the European Commission, who gave her agreement to the draft list of Commissioners-designate. Rovana Plumb was designated to take over a European Commissioner portfolio, despite the attempts of some political people to block the nomination of one of the representative proposed by Romania's Government. This nomination pleases us and we wish Rovana Plumb success in the hearings to take place in the plenary meeting of the European Parliament. Moreover, I wish success to all the European Commissioners-designate and I reiterate the determination of Romania's Government's to work closely with the new European Commission," Dancila stated in the beginning of the Gov't meeting.

A couple of hours earlier, Dancila wrote on Facebook that "the appointment of Rovana Plumb as European Commissioner on behalf of Romania represents an accomplishment for our country."

"It is the proof and the expression of the confidence which President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has in Romania's ability and the designated Commissioner to successfully exercise this mandate," she said.

President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen gave her agreement to the draft list of Commissioners-designate by the member states, which was placed at her disposal by the Council of the European Union, a list in which Rovana Plumb is included on behalf of Romania.

According to a Brussels release, the agreement of the future EU President comes after a series of formal interviews which she carried out over the past weeks with each of the persons suggested by the member states as candidates for the European Commissioner office.