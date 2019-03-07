PM Dancila says Romanian Presidency of EU Council has proved efficient, of quality

The Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union Council has proved to be efficient and of quality, highly praised by all European partners, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Friday, adding that 67 files on the agenda have been closed according to Agerpres.

She presented a review of the first two months of Romania's tenure of the six-month rotating Presidency of the EU Council, at the Government House in Bucharest."The European Community means a better life for hundreds of millions of citizens, social security and cohesion, guaranteed rights and freedoms. They are the guiding principles of our actions, which continue to inspire us in holding the presidency. The Romanian Government, its members and the Permanent Representation have acted with professionalism and responsibility, and, in just two months, we obtained results that other Presidencies didn't get throughout their entire mandate," Dancila said.In her view, that demonstrates "how unfounded the attacks and the gloomy forecasts launched before the takeover of this tenure were, and those who did it acted for purely electoral reasons, without worrying that they put Romania in an unfavorable light externally.""Despite these attacks, we have proved an efficient tenure and of quality, highly praised by all European partners. The Romanians can be proud of all the high-level meetings that we have had during this period; Romania has been congratulated on its exceptional way to handle the heavy files on the table," Viorica Dancila stated.She said that since the takeover of the mandate, 650 events and meetings have been organised in Bucharest and Brussels, attended by 2,600 delegates.