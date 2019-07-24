 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Dancila: Three members of Gov't take over portfolios; I assure them of my support

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Viorica Dăncilă

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila assured on Wednesday the new ministers Ramona Manescu, Nicolae Moga and Mihai Fifor of her support for the implementation of government projects. 


"As of today, three members of the Government with full powers will take over their portfolios. I am glad to have Mihai Fifor back in the team, this time as Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships, a man with experience and performance in exercising the ruling act. I also welcome into the team Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramona Manescu and Interior Minister Nicolae Moga. I wish you good luck and I assure you of all my support for the implementation of the government projects," Dancila said in the beginning of the government meeting. 

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees appointing Nicolae Moga as Interior Minister and Ramona Manescu as Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as Mihai Fifor as Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships. They took the oath of office in the presence of President Klaus Iohannis.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.