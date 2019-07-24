PM Dancila: Three members of Gov't take over portfolios; I assure them of my support

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila assured on Wednesday the new ministers Ramona Manescu, Nicolae Moga and Mihai Fifor of her support for the implementation of government projects.

"As of today, three members of the Government with full powers will take over their portfolios. I am glad to have Mihai Fifor back in the team, this time as Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships, a man with experience and performance in exercising the ruling act. I also welcome into the team Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramona Manescu and Interior Minister Nicolae Moga. I wish you good luck and I assure you of all my support for the implementation of the government projects," Dancila said in the beginning of the government meeting.On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees appointing Nicolae Moga as Interior Minister and Ramona Manescu as Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as Mihai Fifor as Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships. They took the oath of office in the presence of President Klaus Iohannis.