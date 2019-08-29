PM Dancila to negotiate for gov't to move on, might ask Parliament for confidence

The government will go before Parliament to ask for a vote of confidence, and negotiation remains the best weapon, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said in Arges County on Thursday.

She added that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) does not contemplate abandoning government.

"I will discuss the matter inside the National Executive Committee (...). We will come before a plenary session of Parliament plenary and ask for a vote of confidence. Whether or not the Opposition initiates a no-confidence vote, we must come before Parliament for a vote of confidence, because we have portfolios where we have no ministers, where interim times are over, so we have to get back to normal. In politics, everything is possible. (....) And the best political weapon is negotiation. We will negotiate so that we can move on. We will see. (...) If we do not receive the vote of confidence, the government will stay in its original form and we will come up with another formula," Dancila told a news conference.

Asked if Pro Romania will be a negotiating partner, Dancila said no way.