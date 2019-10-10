PM Dancila to Opposition: I don't believe you truly want to govern country; let Gov't continue reforms

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Thursday that the Opposition does not truly want to govern Romania and asked her detractors to let Government continue its job and continue the reforms it started."Do not underestimate the Social Democrat Party! Don't believe we will ever stop, in power or in the Opposition, fighting against you, those who wish to divide Romania and see it poor again. And because I personally do not believe you truly want to govern this country, I urge you to imagine the scenario of elections next year with the PSD in opposition and you, the alliance of amateurs, in government. You were crushed before, you know how it is. Thus, esteemed colleagues, let the Government do its job and continue the measures and reforms started. Remain in the Opposition, where, thankfully, all your threats and ideas remain just words. In government, esteemed colleagues, you'd be a true disaster and a danger to this country!," Viorica Dancila told the joint plenary session of Parliament.
