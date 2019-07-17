PM Dancila: Waiting for President's response to ministerial picks, wish new colleagues take office as soon as possible

Premier Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that she had spoken by phone with President Klaus Iohannis about the three ministerial nominations and that she is now expecting a response from the head of the state, adding that she would want the new ministers to take office as soon as possible.

"I had a phone conversation with President Klaus Iohannis about the submission of the three nominations, and we are now waiting for a response from the President. I want the new colleagues to take over their portfolios as soon as possible, because we have many projects to implement," the Prime Minister said at the beginning of the government meeting.The reshuffled portfolios are that of Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister for strategic partnerships, as PSD's National Executive Committee decided on Monday to have Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu removed from office and replaced with Senator Nicolae Moga and former MEP Ramona Manescu. Senator Mihai Fifor is the pick for Deputy Prime Minister for Strategic Partnerships."Because I've seen certain commentaries, I would like to make this clear: the political decisions we make are based both on the assessment of each minister, but also on the citizens' trust in the Cabinet members," the head of the government said on Wednesday.