PM Dancila: We will continue governing program; assessment in July

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared on Tuesday that the Government will continue its governing program and that an assessment will be carried out in July after the Social Democratic Party (PSD) congress, and it will also be decided then whether a reshuffle is necessary.

"It will be six months this year. I will conduct an assessment on each ministry, in part. Depending on the objectives achieved in the governing program, we can talk about the reshuffle of a minister or not. I do not think that reshuffle can be carried out by talking about people. (...) I think that beyond people we have to evaluate their work, their involvement and what they have done, so that we can talk about a correct approach to the fellow-ministers. After conducting this assessment, I am convinced that the decision will be taken in the National Executive Committee. I will listen to the views of all the organisations' fellow-presidents, of the National Standing Bureau and, of course, we will see how we will proceed in the next period," the Prime Minister told private broadcaster Romania TV.As far as the censure motion is concerned, Viorica Dancila said that her feeling was that the Opposition knew that the motion would not pass. The prime minister said she expected the motion to include concrete things, including an alternative governing program, a prime minister, and members of a potential government."I was expecting another approach, first of all. I was expecting a censure motion with real things, based on arguments rather than offenses, on the situation existing at the moment. I was expecting an alternative, a governing program, an alternative to the government, a prime minister, ministers. (...) My feeling is that the Opposition knew that this censure would not pass, because when you expect it to pass, you come with all the other things prepared," the Prime Minister said.She mentioned that she had confidence in her colleague MPs, both from the PSD and the ruling coalition, and this was also reflected in the vote.