PM-designate Ciolos: No other majority formula to us, neither with PSD, nor with AUR

The prime minister-designate, Dacian Ciolos, chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR), announced that, on Friday, he will have a new meeting with the leaders of PNL (National Liberal Party) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), noting that he has conveyed to them his intention to form a government as soon as possible.

Dacian Ciolos said that he told the leaders of the National Liberal Party and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania that for USR there is no other form of majority construction in the Parliament in which to participate than the one with PNL and UDMR and the support of the minority group.

"I was very clear once more that for us there is no other form of majority, neither with PSD nor with AUR," Ciolos stressed.

The prime minister-designate said he would like a decision as soon as possible, noting that he had presented them with some details of the government program.

"We have had positive reactions to the proposals we have made. We are now waiting for the decision of the UDMR and the PNL if they are ready to start the negotiations and at the same time we are thinking about the formula with which we can go to Parliament as soon as possible with a government proposal. (...) It is important to see to what extent PNL and UDMR assume this responsibility to contribute to providing a government to Romania. (...) We'll see if the National Liberal Party is responsible in this crisis situation in which they have not made a proposal for prime minister, but they have a proposal for prime minister on the table made by President Klaus Iohannis and we will see if they assume this responsibility to contribute to a government of Romania to manage this situation," Dacian Ciolos said.

The prime minister-designate met on Wednesday with the president of the National Liberal Party, interim Prime Minister Florin Citu, the president of UDMR, the interim deputy prime minister Kelemen Hunor, and the leader of the parliamentary group of national minorities, Varujan Pambuccian, for a first discussion in order to set up a majority for the formation of a new government.