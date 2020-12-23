 
     
PM-designate Citu: I won't betray confidence vested in me

Florin Cîțu jurământ

Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he would not betray the confidence with which he was vested and would do everything he could to achieve his goals: get past the health crisis and restart the economy.

"Dear fellow senators and deputies, colleagues, members of the Government, dear Romanians, as of today Romania will have a prime minister and government with full powers. I want to assure you all from the outset that I will not betray the trust with which I will be vested by you, through Parliament. I, as a future prime minister, and the entire Romanian Government will do our duty to all Romanian citizens, whether they voted for us or not. Both I and my team will do everything we can to achieve the two objectives that we have announced, and I am sure that all political parties agree with them: to get past the health crisis as quickly and as best possible, and to get the economy back on its feet," Citu said, in Parliament's plenary meeting.

AGERPRES

