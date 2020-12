The Prime Minister-designate, Florin Citu, on Tuesday said that he would do everything possible to have "a stable and long-lasting governing".

"I want to assure the Romanians that I realize and know the difficult period Romania is going through and I want to assure them that I will do everything possible to have a stable and long-lasting governing," Florin Citu said on Tuesday evening, after being announced by President Klaus Iohannis as Prime Minister-designate.

AGERPRES