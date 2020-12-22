PM-designate Citu: It is the role of new government to quickly manage the health and economic crisis

- The PM-designate, Florin Citu, declared on Tuesday that it is the role of the new Government to quickly manage the health and economic crisis.

"At the same time, I would like to make a firm statement, Mister President, here. Romania is going through a double crisis during this time, a health and economic one. It is the role of this Government to go as quickly as possible through this health crisis, with as little costs as possible for Romanians, to rearrange the economy, on its own legs, into a healthy one", Citu highlighted.

The PM-designate added that he will present the new governing formula with a "team of professionals"."Each minister will have clear objectives from the Prime Minister, which will be monitored on a quarterly basis. I will make sure that these objectives will be achieved", Citu also declared.Furthermore, the PM-designate assured the head of state of a "transparent and honest" partnership."Together, we have the same objective - the development of Romania", he said.

AGERPRES