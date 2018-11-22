PM Filip: 'It is trendy in Moldova to say you are for unification with Romania'

Moldova's Prime Minister Pavel Filip said on Thursday that declaring yourself in support of Moldova uniting with Romania is really trendy in Moldova, adding that proximity between the two countries can be achieved by very concrete projects and interconnection of infrastructure in various areas.

"In Chisinau (...) it has become really trendy to shout out and to declare yourself for unification. Already many parties have taken up this desideratum. We believe that the approaches must be pragmatic as then they will bring more. Strong statements are not the ones to secure this closeness, but also the very concrete projects, whether they are social projects or (...) or infrastructure interconnection projects," Filip told a joint news conference in Bucharest with Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, at the end of a joint meeting of the national governments of the two countries hosted by the Romanian Government House.

He pointed out that common integrated infrastructure was addressed at the meeting.

"We want this rapprochement, this union (...) to be made by interconnecting infrastructure in different areas, to integrate our transport systems, electronic communications systems, environmental systems, integrate our security systems and educational systems (...) We have the same blood, we now have the opportunity to restore or build together networks along the pattern of a blood system ( ...), so that we may have an interconnected system, so that the hearts in the two capitals will beat in unison ," said Filip.

At the same time, the Moldovan premier mentioned a project called "Union Motorway" from Targu-Mures and Iasi in Romania to Ungheni in Moldova.

"We are also moving faster with the Ungheni road bridge, and we discussed other bridges such as the Grozesti Bridge (...) We discussed today how to promote a project that will bring railways in Moldova in line with the European gauge standards, and do that during Romania's presidency of the Council of the European Union. Why not have this direct connection between Chisinau and Bucharest and maybe, in the future, we even manage to launch a high-speed train?," said Filip.

The Moldovan Prime Minister also said that the Iasi-Ungheni gas pipeline is "one of the most important projects that have brought Romanian investment in the Republic of Moldova". "We will also ensure energy security; Moldova will no longer depend on a single supplier or it will not depend on Russian gas. We want to proceed the same way with the interconnection of electricity and in this sense we have already identified financing,"said Filip.

He added that the authorities in the two countries will step in to streamline border traffic.

He also mentioned cross-border infrastructure projects. "Such projects that fall precisely into the category of cross-border projects include the modernisation of customs offices, the development of border communication infrastructure, co-operation on in the cross-border fight against crime. At the same time, we greatly appreciate the assistance provided in the field of military training, and also donations of equipment and investment in the modernisation of defence capabilities," said Filip.

