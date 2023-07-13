 
     
PM Marcel Ciolacu calls LabMin Marius Budai's resignation an act of honor

Marius Budai's resignation as Labor Minister is an act of honor, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Thursday at the beginning of the government meeting.

"It is extremely obvious that, due to a pool of factors that are related both to the state and the private sector, the activity of protecting the elderly and vulnerable has dramatically drifted away from its initial purpose. (...) This morning I had a discussion with Labor Minister Marius Budai, who announced me of his decision to tender his resignation at the end of this meeting. It is an act of honor for which I thank him and I am convinced that this is the normal reaction of a political decision-maker in such a crisis, in any European consolidated democracy," said the prime minister. AGERPRES

