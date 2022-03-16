 
     
PM Nicolae Ciuca to accompany President Iohannis on visit to Chisinau on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay a visit to the Republic of Moldova together with President Klaus Iohannis, informs the Government's press office, Agerpres reports.

The Prime Minister will participate, together with the head of state, in the official talks with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

According to the Presidential Administration, on Tuesday afternoon, the President of Romania will be received by his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu.

The two heads of state will have one-on-one talks and official talks.

At the end of the talks, Klaus Iohannis and Maia Sandu will make joint press statements.

