PM Orban addresses PSD, USR critiques to Investment Plan: rambling, fooling around

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Wednesday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) are "rambling" when they claim that the National Liberal Party (PNL) has copied their governing program, and the representatives of the Save Romania Union (USR) "are talking just to fool around" when they criticize the National Investment Plan launched by the Government.

Ludovic Orban was asked, at public broadcaster TVR, what he has to say about the PSD leaders' statements that a large part of the National Investment and Economic Relaunch Plan, drawn up by the Government, is copying the governing program of the Social-Democrats.

"They're rambling. Why have they not applied in three years of governing IMM Invest? There are already 10,000 SMEs that have benefited and the ceiling exceeds 10 billion. We will probably raise the ceiling to 20 billion if necessary (...)," Orban said.

Regarding the USR, the Prime Minister said that the representatives of this party started criticizing the National Investment Plan before it was presented by the Government.

"I won't speak now of some critiques. They didn't even know the content of the governing program. They had no way of knowing it, because we presented it this evening. They started criticizing before they saw the program. A colleague from the USR referred to the investment fund, likening the investment fund with Valcov's fund. That person hasn't read, he has no idea. The investment fund that was publicly launched by the PSD, that was a fund that placed as collateral all the shares owned by the state in companies in Romania, allowing practically the hostile takeover of shares from those companies. We have no connection to the mechanism that Valcov thought out. The investment fund is done with an initial capitalization of the state, the investment fund does not enter anything but private equity. If a company wants to make an investment and the management of the investment fund considers that following that investment the value of shares of that company will increase, the fund buys a share package and sells them after the shares go up in value (...) They have no idea. They are speaking just to fool around. I advise them to read first and then issue opinions," said Ludovic Orban at TVR.