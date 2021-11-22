PM Orban: Almost certainly I'll start new project; I cannot just be this elephant's opposition

Former PNL (National Liberal Party) chair Ludovic Orban said on Monday before the meeting of the National Political Bureau discussing the outcome of the negotiations with PSD (Social Democratic Party) and UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) for creating a new government that he will "almost certainly" start a new project, if it becomes official that the Liberals will make a government together with the Social Democrats, arguing that he cannot just oppose "this elephant."

"If governing alongside the PSD becomes official, I will almost certainly start a new project, I will start the construction of a new structure because at present all Romanian citizens who voted for PNL or sympathized with this party, even if they did not vote on December 6 in pandemic conditions, all citizens who have a right-wing, centre-right, conservative, Liberal, Christian Democrat orientation, at present no longer have political representation. The PNL leadership has basically put the PNL in a position where it looks like an unsuccessful copy of the PSD. Basically, PNL brought PSD back to power, after I fought with my good faith colleagues to get the PSD out of the buttons, out of power, they basically achieved the counter-performance of bringing PSD back to power for a long time," Orban said.

Asked if there will be other PNL lawmakers joining him, Orban said this is an individual decision and the only weapon he has to convince them are arguments.