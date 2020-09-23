 
     
PM Orban: Challenge with the Constitutional Court cannot be done overnight

Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Galati on Wednesday, in the context of the amendments to the budget revision approved in Parliament, that a challenge with the Constitutional Court cannot be done overnight.

"A challenge with the Constitutional Court cannot be done overnight. Yesterday is a dark day for Romania's economic history. We had just managed to acquire the status of emerging market through the Bucharest Stock Exchange, to give a favourable signal to all investors, to the international economic and financial environment, then PSD [the Social Democratic Party] came and hit us with a hammer in the head, adopting some changes that already generate adverse effects for Romania. We are a responsible Government, we want to develop Romania, we want to ensure macroeconomic balances and we will not accept these populist decisions that risk pushing Romania into bankruptcy and underdevelopment," Orban said.

The Prime Minister announced, immediately after Parliament adopted on Tuesday several amendments to the budget revision, that he would challenge this demarche with the Constitutional Court.

