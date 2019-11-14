 
     
PM Orban dismisses ANSVSA management

ansvsa

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday dismissed the chair and a deputy chair of the National Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA). 

According to PM's decisions published in the Official Journal, Geronimo Raducu Branescu was released from the position of chairman of ANSVSA. The prime minister appointed deputy chairman Csutak Nagy Laszlo to exercise the powers of the chairman until the appointment of a new head of the ANSVSA. 

Also on Thursday, the prime minister dismissed Traian Cristian Petcu as deputy chair of ANSVSA.

