PM Orban: Gaesti-Ploiesti express road, necessary and also ensuring Gaesti ring road

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said at the signing of the contract for the draw-up of the feasibility study and the technical execution project for the Gaesti-Ploiesti Express Road, that this is a necessary road, which will also provide a ring road for the city of Gaesti.

The contract has a value of 15.8 million lei and an implementation duration of 24 months. At this moment, the express road has not exactly completed the route, this will be established within the contract signed on Tuesday in Gaesti. After concluding this contract, the tender procedure for the execution of the works follows.

"The people of Gaesti have rightly wanted, for a long time, to get rid of the heavy traffic that transits Gaesti right through the city center. Gaesti needs a ring road and today we are laying the foundations of the project that will lead to this solution for the construction of the ring road that will be part of the Ploiesti-Gaesti express road, a necessary road that will connect the Bucharest-Ploiesti Highway and when ready to Brasov and A1," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said.