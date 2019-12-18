The government does not accept "PSD [the Social Democratic party]'s populisms", and the Liberal government does not renounce its commitment to steer Romania in the "right direction" and to clearly demonstrate that it has the capacity to maintain the balance and to manage to correct "all the serious shortcomings caused by the PSD governments," said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"As you followed yesterday and, in fact, in the last weeks, a string of draft laws without any kind of economic foundation was initiated, which creates additional expenses and reduce the public income. Yesterday the Working Committee adopted two draft laws: the draft law for doubling allowances and the draft law for reducing the VAT, which have a negative budgetary impact, calculated at over 18 billion, which would mean that, if they came into force, they would lead the budget deficit from 3.6 percent to 5.7 percent. We cannot accept blowing up Romania only because some politicians who have flunked in three years of government continue the populist campaign and continue to mock Romania," Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government meeting.The prime minister stressed that he did not renounce the Liberals' commitment to bring back Romania in the "right direction"."I'll make it plain, I do not know what will happen in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies and in the future, but I do not give up our commitment to steer Romania in the right direction and to clearly demonstrate that we have the capacity to maintain the balance and to manage to correct all the serious shortcomings caused by the PSD governments. As such, let it be very clear to those who make decisions today,, that the government does not accept PSD populisms and that the government will not condone Romania's budget to be blown up for the sole retaliation intention of some politicians who have mocked Romania in recent years," said Ludovic Orban.