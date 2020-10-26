PM Orban: Main goal of visit to France - signing Roadmap on Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday said that his two-day official visit to France starting Monday was for signing the Roadmap on the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which provides the main coordinates of the collaboration for the next 4 years, according to AGERPRES.

"I will sign the Roadmap on the Strategic Partnership between Romania and France. Since 2009, there has been a Strategic Partnership in place between France and Romania, which was renewed by the declaration of the presidents of Romania and France in 2018. The main purpose of my visit now is to sign the Roadmap for the next 4 years, which establishes the main coordinates of the collaboration between France and Romania. This document, like other documents, will be signed by the Prime Minister of France, Mr Castex, and the undersigned, as Prime Minister of Romania. I will also have other meetings during the visit, but the main point of my official visit to France is the official meeting with the Prime Minister of France," Orban said at the PNL (National Liberal Party) headquarters.

According to the Government, the Prime Minister will be accompanied in Paris by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, the Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu, the Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, and the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros.

The official talks with the Prime Minister of the French Republic are scheduled for Monday. Also on Monday, the agenda includes a meeting of Prime Minister Orban with the Chairman of the "Les Republicains" Party, Christian Jacob.

Ludovic Orban will also have meetings with the head of the French National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, the President of the Senate, Gerard Larcher, representatives of the France-Romania Business Council of the French Business Movement (MEDEF), as well as representatives of the Romanian community in France.

The agenda also includes the PM's participation in the meeting of the Council of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and a meeting with OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria.