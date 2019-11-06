PM Orban meets representatives of public institutions in charge with the organisation of presidential election

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban met on Wednesday at Victoria Palace with the representatives of the public institutions in charge of the organisation of the presidential election, meaning to carry out an analysis into the current stage of preparations.

"I called this meeting to make a very serious analysis of the current stage of preparations, under all aspects, both in Romania and especially abroad. And there are a few things that I want from you - the current stage of preparations and I also want to know what are those measures that can be taken in case that such incidents that need remedy occur. I also know that this meeting takes place when we only have a couple of days left until the election, but I called it as soon as I could after the investiture of the new Government and the adoption of the Ordinance regarding the functioning of the Government. I want to know how we stand with the organisation of the polling stations, and also with the appointment of presidents and their substitutes, both in the country and abroad. I want to know also what measure was taken to promote the election abroad so that the Romanian citizens will be well informed that they can vote on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, to avoid polling stations getting crowded on Sunday. People tend to go to vote on Sunday and that's why we need to make a strong campaign to inform them that they can also go on Friday, Saturday and Sunday," the PM said at the beginning of his meeting with the representatives of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Special Telecommunications Service and the Permanent Electoral Authority.He added that the Ministry of Interior must inform about the process of organisation around the polling stations too, if there is enough personnel to ensure the security of the polling stations, if the transport of minutes from the polling stations to the County Electoral Bureaus and the Central Electoral Bureau afterward, after centralization, is ensured.