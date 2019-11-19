PM Orban: Minimum wage per economy might increase 7.2%

The minimum wage per economy might increase 7.2%, said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Tuesday, in a post on the Government's Facebook page.

He specifies that, this week, the proposals for the formula for calculating the minimum wage will be finalized.

"This week, we will finalize the proposals for the minimum wage calculation formula. If we establish that the calculation formula for the minimum wage will be determined by the inflation rate, the consumer price growth index and the productivity growth index, the minimum wage per economy might increase 7.2%," says the head of the government.