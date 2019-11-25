 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban: My objective, by the end of tomorrow, is to establish the final form of ordinance on budget revision

ludovic orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that his objective is to establish the final form of the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) on the budget revision by Tuesday-end. 

"We have several objectives that we intend to achieve with the budget revision. The first one and the most important is to ensure the financial resources for public institutions and local authorities," said Orban, after he participated in an event organised by the Romanian Academy.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.