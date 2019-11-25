PM Orban: My objective, by the end of tomorrow, is to establish the final form of ordinance on budget revision

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that his objective is to establish the final form of the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) on the budget revision by Tuesday-end."We have several objectives that we intend to achieve with the budget revision. The first one and the most important is to ensure the financial resources for public institutions and local authorities," said Orban, after he participated in an event organised by the Romanian Academy.
