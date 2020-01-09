PM Orban: NATO is fundamental to Romania, our commitment to its success is strong

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is fundamental to Romania, and our country's commitment to the Alliance's success is strong, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"NATO is fundamental to Romania, and our commitment to its success is strong," the head of the Bucharest Executive affirmed.

He also spoke about the budget for Defence allocated by our country.

"We will continue to allocate 2 percent of GDP for Defence, in line with the Alliance's goals expressed at the Summit in Wales, in 2014. At the same time, Romania will continue to contribute to NATO's missions and initiatives regarding the advanced presence of the allied forces on the Eastern Flank," said Orban.

The Romanian prime minister also referred to the missions of the Romanian military in Afghanistan, Kosovo, Iraq and spoke about security in the Black Sea region, which "continues to deteriorate". He went on to say that this was one of the topics of his dialogue with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Furthermore, we discussed the security situation in the Black Sea, which continues to deteriorate, while Russia continues to strengthen its military posture. I underlined the importance given by Romania to the strengthening of NATO's role in the Black Sea region and we agreed to collaborate in this sense, for the consolidation of the advanced presence of the allied forces on the Eastern Flank in all areas - terrestrial, aerial, maritime," he pointed out.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban underlined, in his speech, that Romania supports "the strengthening of NATO's political dimension" and cooperation between the Alliance and the European Union in a spirit of complementarity.

"Another important topic of discussion was the reflection on the strengthening of NATO's political dimension, which the Alliance leaders decided to present. I underlined that this process must continue to contribute to NATO's unity, solidarity and ability to adapt, starting from the premise that the Alliance must continue the adaptation process and strengthen its defence and deterrence stance, without the idea that the Alliance is in crisis - which is incorrect," said Orban.