PM Orban on celebrating National Day: That parade will certainly no longer be held

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday that the National Day would be celebrated in compliance with the rules of health protection, but the parade would not be organized as in previous years.

"Of course we will celebrate National Day, but all the rules of health protection will be observed (...) That parade will certainly no longer be held. Certainly, as there is no parade, there will be no reason for people to attend the parade. There will be a celebration under much stricter conditions, taking into account the maximum number of people outdoors who can attend an event, 50 people. These are rules that we will strictly follow," said Orban.Asked by reporters if an "online" parade could be held without public participation, Orban said a decision would be made around November 14."Our goal is to reduce the number of people who get this perverse virus. We will see the concrete conditions. Most likely we will regulate in the Government Decision by which we will extend the state of alert, which will be adopted around November 14," said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.