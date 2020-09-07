PM Orban on Romanian Diplomacy Meeting: Our mission is to ensure right to vote of Romanians abroad

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday told the representatives of the Romanian diplomatic offices to take measures to ensure the best conditions for the Romanians in the diaspora to be able to vote in the parliamentary elections of December 6 and to maintain "an active and permanent connection" with the Romanians abroad.

"Romania is the country with the largest number, as a percentage, of citizens working abroad, (...) estimates showing 4 million people left the country in search of a better living abroad. My request to you is to maintain an active and permanent connection with the Romanians in the diaspora and to do everything in your power to keep them as part of our Romanian nation, to make them feel supported, represented, helped, while not losing touch with Romania, because this is the attitude that we have at the government level and at the level of every other structure and I have even discussed in person with very many ambassadors in countries where thousands of Romanian live, and they actually do all these," Orban said at the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy.

The PM told the Romanian ambassadors that their mission is to ensure the best conditions for the Romanians abroad to be able to exercise their right to vote.

He also mentioned the economic relations, saying that Romania needs to become attractive to investors.

This year's edition of the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy (RADR) started on Monday focusing "The impact of the pandemic on international trends and the response of the Romanian diplomacy."

The meeting was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and it will end on September 9, with this year's edition being the first that takes places online, through videoconference.