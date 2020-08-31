PM Orban: Opening of theaters, cinemas and restaurants - depending on spread of virus at county level

Activities in theaters, cinemas and restaurants will resume on September 1, a decision going to be adopted in this regard at Monday's Government meeting, said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, who added that the reopening will be achieved in relation to a threshold of the level of spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in each county.

"The resumption of the activity will take place as of September 1, and today we must adopt the Government's Decision amending the Government's Decision on the state of alert, in order to include all the necessary provisions," Orban said at the beginning of the government meeting.The Prime Minister added that, after the adoption of the Decision and its publication in the Official Journal, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Culture, respectively the Ministry of Economy, will have to issue, also on Monday, the joint order on health protection rules for each field."Here we have included in the Decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations a threshold regarding the level of the virus spread at county level, it is about 1.5 per thousand cases accumulated in the last 14 days and we left the possibility to the county committees for Emergency Situations, where, at county level, the level of the virus spread is less than 1.5 per thousand, if there is a significant increase in a locality, over 1.5, to be able to restrict the activity in that locality, so as to not allow the spread of the virus and also the possibility that in the counties where the 1.5 indicator is exceeded, if there are localities where the level is below 1.5, it will be possible to allow the resumption of the activity," the prime minister said.