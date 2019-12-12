PM Orban: PNL supports early polls, the question is to have enough partners

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban reiterated on Wednesday that PNL (National Liberal Party) supports the organisation of early polls, but there must be a number of partners to help with this step first.

"PNL announced, as early as in September, when we initiated the censure motion procedure, that the most correct option is to return to the people, in order to refresh the will of the citizens, which is completely different from the will that generated the current Parliament. We support early polls, but the problem is to have enough partners for it. For the moment, the only ones who want early elections are the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party). We haven't heard of others who would also enjoy having snap polls at this point. Which is why people need to understand this: the political discourse is one thing and the possibility of actually achieving something is a whole different matter," Orban told B1 private television broadcaster.He mentioned the constitutional procedure."Parliament must reject two government proposals after the fall of the incumbent Government. But in order to be sure that there are two government proposals rejected, because only thus the president can constitutionally dissolve Parliament and early elections can be organized (... ), we need to have a number of partners. PNL and USR have to have some partners with a certain number of MPs, about 50 per cent, who are committed to voting to reject two successive governments, because if we cause a government crisis to trigger the early elections, like I resign or the government falls as a result of a censure motion related to the voting of the mayors in two rounds, for instance, or for other things, then the first government will fall, but the third government could be invested with fanfares," Orban.