PM Orban: The economy must function, especially in key sectors

The economy must function in this period, especially in the key sectors, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban emphasized on Thursday, further requesting companies to take protection measures for employees and showed that all state institutions must function at maximum capacity.

"The economy must function, especially in key points, in the energy domain, the utilities delivery domain, the public services, all the state institutions must function at maximum capacity, the medical area, all the area of supply for the population, the entire commercial area must function at full capacity, to ensure normal supply conditions, in order to ensure the delivery of all services, all utilities for functioning. As such, I request all companies to take measures to protect employees," Orban said.

He added that the Government has been watching carefully, since the start of the epidemic, all developments and has taken measures.

"We keep the same mobilization and we are prepared, depending on the developments, to take any measures to protect the health of the population. In the coming period, I requested of the Minister of Health, the Minister of Interior and the other ministers involved a better mobilization, a strengthening of the capacities of the public health directorates. I must tell you we found public health directorates in near clinical death - a small number of employees, neglected by the governments before us - and we disposed measures to strengthen the capacity of the public health directorates: the employment of staff, be them residents, or medics, from the school network, or personnel from other entities, who have the capacity to conduct activities, for example, from county health insurance authorities. Furthermore, possibly, doctors working in hospitals which are not in the front line in the fight against the coronavirus," said Ludovic Orban.

According to him, the number of epidemiologists will also be increased.

"We have raised and we will constantly raise the number of epidemiologists who are involved in the investigations carried out, because the speed by which the epidemiological investigations are conducted, when a person is confirmed positive, and the speed to adopt the measures influence the reduction in the spread of the virus in the community," Orban said.

The head of the executive emphasized that he asked the MAI to take powerful measures to ensure the respect of home isolation and quarantine.

"I requested the Minister of Interior, especially since taking over the Local Police, to take powerful measures to ensure the respect of home isolation and quarantine, if it's necessary even through mobile gendarme teams to go and check in person in as many localities the way in which home isolation is respected and, together with the representatives of the local administration, with the mayor, with the employees of the mayoralty, on the basis of existing situations, take all the measures necessary, including drastic punishment measures, either through fines, or through the opening of criminal cases," said the Prime Minister.

Another major objective is preparing hospitals to ensure treatment conditions as best as possible if the number of persons infected increases.

"We are gradually preparing hospitals, depending on the level of spread, so that we increase the treatment capacity in all hospitals that have the possibility and conditions to treat patients," the Prime Minister indicated.