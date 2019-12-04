PM Orban to tackle fuel excise duty with European Commission

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that members of his cabinet would have talks with the European Commission on excise duty on fuel.

Asked about the fact that after the Chamber of Deputies passed an amendment the excise duty on fuel in Romania fell below the minimum imposed at European level, Orban said that talks on the matter will be conducted with the commission representatives, after which the information will be presented."We will have talks at the European Commission level and then we will present you with any useful and relevant information. I am glad today that we can see that the PNL[National Liberal Party] is in power, and I want to thank the partners who support the government and with whom we have agreements on support for these very important bills and it seems strange to me that even the PSD [Social Democratic Party] changed their mind after saddling us with the compensatory appeal; it has dawned on them that they were wrong and they voted for the repeal bill," said Orban, before an event organised by the Employers' Federation of Building Companies .Fuel surcharges and the over-taxation of part-time employment contracts will be repealed as of January 1, 2020, according to a bill amending the Tax Code adopted on Wednesday by the Chamber of Deputies, 280 to one and two abstentions.