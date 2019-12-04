 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban to tackle fuel excise duty with European Commission

gov.ro
ludovic orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that members of his cabinet would have talks with the European Commission on excise duty on fuel. 

Asked about the fact that after the Chamber of Deputies passed an amendment the excise duty on fuel in Romania fell below the minimum imposed at European level, Orban said that talks on the matter will be conducted with the commission representatives, after which the information will be presented. 

"We will have talks at the European Commission level and then we will present you with any useful and relevant information. I am glad today that we can see that the PNL[National Liberal Party] is in power, and I want to thank the partners who support the government and with whom we have agreements on support for these very important bills and it seems strange to me that even the PSD [Social Democratic Party] changed their mind after saddling us with the compensatory appeal; it has dawned on them that they were wrong and they voted for the repeal bill," said Orban, before an event organised by the Employers' Federation of Building Companies . 

Fuel surcharges and the over-taxation of part-time employment contracts will be repealed as of January 1, 2020, according to a bill amending the Tax Code adopted on Wednesday by the Chamber of Deputies, 280 to one and two abstentions.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.