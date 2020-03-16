PM Orban: Will not restrict right of Romanians to return, but obligations entail depending where from

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told Romanian citizens abroad that their right to return will not be restricted, but, depending on where they come from, they have the obligation "to enter either quarantine, or self-isolate for a period of 14 days."

"I say to all Romanian citizens that we will not restrict their right to come to the country, but there is this obligation, depending on the country or area they come from and the level of restriction imposed, to either enter quarantine, or enter isolation for a period of 14 days. In what regards the transport of people from Italy, we can't transport them. In Italy there are over one million Romanians, we cannot organize road transport, it's clearly known there are restrictions against which of course we fight, restrictions that were introduced by other states. It's known of Hungary, which has introduced restrictions, it's known of Slovenia, which introduced restrictions. We only transport by air cases, for example, of tourists, as was the situation of tourists which were taken by surprise by the declaration of the state of emergency in Italy and which effectively had no means to live, were in a difficult situation, only special cases, in which we can intervene for smaller numbers," said Ludovic Orban, on Sunday, during an online press conference.

The Prime Minister also launched an appeal to the Romanians of Italy, especially those who worked in the hotel industry, to use the forms of support made available by the Italian state.

"That is why I am appealing to all Romanian citizens which are in Italy, maybe in Spain, because Spain also introduced the special state, to seek, if they worked in... in Italy I know they worked in the hotel industry or other branches in which companies had to shut down, to appeal to all the forms of support that the Italian state is offering. Of course we are in constant contact with the embassy, with the consulates, and, at the diplomatic level, we maintain contact and we are trying to find solutions to support the Romanians that are in special situations in Italy or in other countries, depending on the development of events," Orban said.