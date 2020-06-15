PM Orban: You can't ask a patient to take a test to be admitted to hospital

Prime minister Ludovic Orban told on Sunday night private broadcaster B1TV that "no one should refuse to admit a person who needs hospital services and who has the legal right to benefit from these services", and appealed to those whose rights have been infringed to make a written complaint.

He spoke of cases where some patients would have been asked to take the COVID-19 test at the time of admission.

"It is true that in some hospitals, managers or appointed department heads have asked for things that are not normally legal. You can't ask a patient to take a test to admit them to the hospital. Triage must be applied, separate circuits must be established. Sure, if there is a person who shows symptoms, they must be tested, but no hospital manager, no section chief, no medical director, no one should refuse to admit a person who needs hospital services and who has the legal right to benefit from these services," the Executive's head told B1 TV.

He stressed that the right to health is a "fundamental" one.

"If there are citizens who are in this situation, I ask them to report in writing to the public health departments and to the Ministry of Health, so that we can sanction those who do not comply with this rule. The right to healthcare, the right to hospital services is a fundamental right, which must be respected by any hospital", he stated.