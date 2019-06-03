PM Viorica Dancila: 'Gov't to approve simplified rules for emergency financial aid'

The Government will approve simplified rules applicable to the award of emergency financial aid so that neither a social inquiry will be needed before their approval nor the drafting and approval of a government decision, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday.

"We received yesterday a first assessment of the damage caused by severe weather. The assessment will be completed with new data as they come in from the field. The information will be used by the Government to make sure that people can be helped overcome hardships. It is important for citizens to receive the help they need quickly. That is why we are simplifying the rules applicable to the award of emergency financial aid today so that neither a social inquiry is needed before it is approved, nor the preparation and the approval of a government decision, which used to make the award harder to complete. The Ministry of Labour and Social Justice has the necessary money and the sums will go to the families and the affected persons on the basis of the minutes drafted by the county emergency inspectorates and the forms filled in by the county agencies for social payments and inspections, thus reducing substantially the time between the occurrence of calamities and the reception of the financial aid," Dancila said before a government meeting.

She mentioned that Interior Minister Carmen Dan discussed with the prefects in the counties affected by the severe weather phenomena of late, while Environmental Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu and Minister of Waters and Forests Ioan Denes, is in the areas hit by floods to get a more accurate picture of the situation on the ground.

"It is important for people to know that they can rely on the government when they need support," Dancila added. AGERPRES