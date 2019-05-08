PM Viorica Dancila: 'Gov't will approve normative act on the May 26 election and referendum'

The Government will approve a normative act on the organisation of the election on May 26, 2019, when there are elected the representatives of Romania to the European Parliament, and also of the national referendum called by the Romanian President on the same day, in order to establish the technical details that will ensure a fair, transparent and democratic electoral process, stated Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

"We will approve today new measures for the organisation of the election on May 26, 2019, when there are elected the representatives of Romania to the European Parliament, and also for the organisation of the national referendum called by the Romanian President on the same day. I've noticed that certain aspects from the emergency ordinance that supplements the referendum law were long debated upon. This is another proof that misinformation practiced by the opposition works and that some people choose to lie in the electoral fight instead of telling the truth. In reality, the normative act that we are going to adopt today establishes all the technical details that will ensure a fair, transparent, democratic electoral process. The ministries only approved the establishment of measures to ensure that the entire voting process will go smooth, in both the election to the European Parliament and the public consultation, and the modifications brought by the normative in no way violates any right," stated Viorica Dancila, on Wednesday, in the opening of the Government meeting.

The head of the Executive also added that the Government used all its instruments to ensure the citizens' right to vote, which is a fundamental right in a democratic society and to guarantee the correctitude of the results.

AGERPRES