PMP's Basescu awarded Honorary Chairman title: I want to be very clear, this is not a position, it is a title

Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Traian Basescu was bestowed the Honorary Chairman title of the party, within the PMP's Extraordinary Congress meeting, prior to the election of a new chairman at the helm of the party.

Executive Chairman Eugen Tomac asked Traian Basescu at the congress to accept from the PMP team, "from everyone's hearts," the title of PMP Honorary Chairman.The Congress delegates unanimously voted to award the title."I want to be very clear that this is not a position, it is a title. Because as Chairman I have been awarded with five Doctor Honoris Causa titles, I put this one in line with those Doctor Honoris Causa titles and I have to tell you that I got them [the titles] from prestigious universities. It is a prestigious title, but it is not an executive position, this is what I want you all to understand. I will always stay close to the PMP and its goals and I might visit you more often in the country than I did, because now I have time," Basescu stated.After delivering this short speech, Basescu left the presidium and took a sit next to the delegates in the hall. AGERPRES