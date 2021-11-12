PMP's Diaconescu: Tomorrow we'll talk to PNL, not about merger, but about cooperation

The chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP), Cristian Diaconescu, declared that the "topic of merger" between PNL (National Liberal Party) and PMP was not debated within the political debate which he leads, but there will be a "discussion" on Saturday regarding cooperation with the liberals.

"I saw that the news regarding the merger was already finished, that there was a decision made regarding this. Out of the question. Statutory, for any political party, such a decision is only made in the party's leadership structures. PMP did not have such a meeting where any organizational formula was to be decided. There will be a discussion tomorrow, not about the merger, but about the cooperation. (...) I talked with everyone, including with Mr. Florin Citu. I also discussed about PNRR (Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan) during the last meeting and I am pointing out that PNRR cannot be renegotiated. Do not step into this stupidity of invoking something like this in the European area, because they will automatically place us along with Poland and Hungary. (...) There is no topic (of merger, ed. n). I am not saying that it would happen or not as long as this subject does not exist. A merger is proposed and voted by those in the National Council of PMP," Cristian Diaconescu said for private TV broadcaster Digi24.

He thanked the party leaders in Romania that "came towards PMP to hold talks, yet talks must not be confused with organizational discussions".

"(...) PMP, in any sort of deep cooperation, if and when it would happen, will propose a discussion in Parliament about the Health Law, 300 members of Parliament, two rounds of votes for local elected representatives. The proposals were tabled in Parliament and are totally neglected, today, when we are speaking. Regarding these topics, in my opinion, we need to priority discuss at the negotiation table, regardless of object of negotiation," Diaconescu added.

Asked where "the spark of collaboration" came from, Diaconescu replied: "From both sides".

Cristian Diaconescu mentioned that during these days PMP wishes to have a "operational Government of professionals".