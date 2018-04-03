stiripesurse.ro

  
     
PNL and PMP file motion called 'Absorption of community money, a catastrophe by PSD-ALDE'

The National Liberal Party (PNL) and People's Movement Party (PMP) floor groups of the Senate filed a simple motion called "Absorption of community money, a catastrophe by PSD-ALDE [the Social Democratic Party / the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats]," against relevant minister Rovana Plumb.

Deputy leader of the PNL floor group Eugen Pirvulescu announced on Wednesday the lodging of the motion in the plenary meeting. "We ask you to start the necessary measures in order to open the legal procedure for its debate," Pirvulescu conveyed. Chair of the plenary meeting Claudiu Manda mentioned that he already got a hold of the motion text. "According to the Senate Regulation, the necessary number of signatures is met, it [the motion] will start the legal process. It will get to Mr President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, who will order as stipulated in the regulation," Manda stated.

Agerpres.

