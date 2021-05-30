PNL Congress to convene on September 25

The National Council of the National Liberal Party (PNL) in the ruling coalition, on Sunday set September 25 as the date of for the next convention of the party's Congress and elected the members to the board in charge with holding the convention that will be chaired by party elder Theodor Stolojan.

The one-day convention will take place on September 25 in Bucharest. In attendance will be 5,000 congress delegates, of which 493 are delegates by law, and the remaining delegates elected according to the norm of representation, according to the statutes, as established by the National Council.

Chairing the board in charge with holding the convention committee will be Theodor Stolojan, and the board will include four representatives of each of the candidates to the party's national chairmanship.

The composition of the board so far is: Theodor Stolojan - chair; Robert Sighiartau, Dan Vilceanu, Florin Roman and Stelian Bujduveanu - from team Citu, and Nelu Balan, George Ionescu, George Siscu and Gigel Stirbu - from team Orban.

The schedule for the internal elections will be: June 1 - July 15, the general assemblies of the local chapters will meet, and July 1 - August 10, the county elections conferences will take place. A period of 45 days, between August 10 and September 25, will be set aside for a campaign to present the motions and pick the winning one.

Incumbent national leader Ludovic Orban, who will run for re-election, said at the beginning of the meeting that Prime Minister Florin Citu announced his candidacy for the position of PNL national chairman.

"I welcome this announcement that kicks off a competition inside the PNL that I am convinced will do PNL well. (...) I am hailing, Florin, your joining the race. (...) I have talked to Prime Minister Florin Citu and, obviously, I expect there will be a gentleman's agreement between us, which I hope will be observed by all PNL members, which will lead to honest, fair play, positive competition that will showcase the richness of PNL resources," added Orban.

The National Council convened in the Herastrau Summer Garden (Amphitheatre) of the Constantin Tanase Theatre House, Herastrau Park in Bucharest, with 465 participants in attendance. PNL reported that 76 took a COVID-19 test and tested negative, while and the rest were vaccinated.