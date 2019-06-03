PNL establishes delegation and mandate it will go to Cotroceni consultations with

The PNL (National Liberal Party) delegation set to take part in the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday will include the leader of the party, Ludovic Orban, MPs Raluca Turcan, Florin Roman and Ion Stefan and PNL Bistrita leader Ioan Turc.

"The PNL decided on the composition of the delegation that will represent the party in the negotiations launched by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, after the referendum initiated by the President, which was validated by a massive vote of the citizens. PNL will be represented by the president of the party and the representatives of the first four county branches in the order of their scored obtained in the elections to the European Parliament, namely the first vice-president Raluca Turcan, the vice-president Florin Roman, the vice-president Ionut Stefan representing Vrancea and the president of PNL Bistrita Nelu Turc," informed the PNL president, after the meeting of the National Political Bureau of the party.

He said that the will of the citizens, as expressed through vote "is law" for the PNL.

"For us everything is clear. For the will expressed by the citizens in the referendum is a law to us and we will support all the steps initiated by the President of Romania to implement the will expressed by the citizens in the referendum," Orban said.

President Klaus Iohannis sent a letter to the presidents of political parties and political parties represented in Parliament last Thursday to invite them to the Cotroceni Palace on June 4 and 5 to set out the "directions for action to implement the results of the May 26 referendum."