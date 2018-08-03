PNL National Council/Iohannis: National Liberal Party must be united; you must reinstate normalcy to Romania

President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday that there is a need for a "rational alternative" instead of the current government, a context in which he pointed out that National Liberal Party (PNL) must be a strong and solid party.

"This irrational governing style cannot continue. There is the need for an alternative, a rational alternative, you must do everything you can to reinstate rationality and normalcy to Romania. For this, (...) the PNL must be a united strong and solid party. And you can! Be determined! Build a solid and serious political program. Be united and strong and go tell people what you want with Romania, go to people and tell them you have solutions for the Romanian economy, public finances in Romania, that you know how real administrative reform is done, that for you the youths matter, that for you the Romanians in the diaspora count, that for you justice matters. People have to believe that justice is not only efficient, it is fair and for that you have to fight. Tell people you know how to govern the country. (...) Do not wait for an electoral campaign. I hear too often: We have a media deadlock, we do not get to communicate. There is not something like that! People are out there waiting for you," Iohannis said at the PNL National Council meeting.He demanded that the liberals explain to the Romanians how to build "rational leadership"."Tell people how to build a normal, rational leadership, government. We need a government of national rationality in Romania. Explain to people why it is not possible like this. Explain to them that you have solutions to replace incompetent and toxic leadership with a leadership for people, for Romania!", the head of state said.President Iohannis also said he was fighting with the social-democrats to "limit the adverse effects" of their governing, and asked the liberals if they were with him in this fight."I have been fighting, from the beginning, for a strong Romania, for a democratic Romania, for a European Romania, for a prosperous Romania! We declared these things together in 2014. I am fighting to limit the adverse effects of this PSD governing. I am fighting with the PSD abuses. I invite you to do the same! (...) I am involved, I am fighting for a strong Romania, for a European Romania, for a prosperous Romania. And I ask you: Are you with me in this fight? Are you with me in this fight?" the head of state asked and received an affirmative answer from the audience.At the end of the speech, he told the liberals to be strong.