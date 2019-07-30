PNL requests calls to emergency number 112 in Caracal tragedy be declassified

The National Liberal Party (PNL) requests that the calls made through 112 emergency number in the case of the Caracal tragedy be declassified, says the Liberal deputy Florin Roman, considering that these records "are proof that the truth cannot be hidden".

"As shocking as these records may be, they are proof that the truth cannot be hidden. Public opinion in Romania is still being lied to by all sorts of fake news being released on the market, meant to distract attention from the gross incompetence of certain state officials. Recordings are considered secret for the simple reason that they reflect a truth and an emotion, which will surely rattle the public opinion. Nothing is more important than finding the truth and holding the guilty accountable. The authorities' foulness, their incompetence, indifference and cynicism cannot be hidden under the rug," Roman said in a press release sent on Monday.In his opinion, the release of the records cannot possibly confuse the criminal investigation, "but on the contrary, it can give the feeling that all the guilty ones will pay.""They are probably counting on the fact that once the wave of emotion passes, the culprits will escape. They are bitterly mistaken. The recordings will not only shock Romania, but the whole world. The reason given for classifying it is false, it has no legal grounds, but on the contrary, it leads to finding out the truth. I call on to the leaders of MAI [Interior Ministry, ed.n.] to refrain from false statements. And to pray for the soul of a child tormented by much, much incompetence!" adds Roman, according to the quoted source.