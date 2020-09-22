PNL requests sending back to committees budget revision, joint plenum rejects proposal

The National Liberal Party (PNL) has requested, on Tuesday, the resending of the draft regarding the budget revision to the select committees for the report to be drawn up again, to be resubmitted in 30 days, and the joint plenum rejected the proposal by 225 votes "against", 175 "for" and 6 abstentions.

PNL deputy Gabriel Andronache claimed the report of the Budget Committees on the budget revision was done "by breaking the Rules of joint activities of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate."

"In the opinion of the parliamentary group of the PNL, the rules have been broken. They dispose that the two committees draw up a report with amendments admitted and rejected. Since that is a special disposition, when the laws have budgetary impact, the committees also need to request the mandatory procedure, the drawing up by the Government of the financial chart for each amendment that modifies the content of the state budget," said Andronache.

The Parliament met in a plenary session, on Tuesday, to debate the drafts regarding the state budget and state social insurance budget revisions for this year, including an amendment of the PSD which refers to the increase of the pension point by 40 pct.