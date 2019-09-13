PNL's Orban: Day of Firefighters is dedicated to those who are risking their lives to save lives

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban stated in a message on the Day of Firefighters, that this day is dedicated to "those who are risking their lives in order to save lives" and has strong meanings in Romanians' history.

"There are many noble jobs, but the firefighter one has a special particularity. Those who chose to become firefighters don't do it for popularity or money. These people have the courage and the spirit of sacrifice in their blood. They want to save lives and that's it. We don't hear often about their actions, much less about their names," Orban wrote on his Facebook page.

The PNL leader brings to mind that on 13 September 1848, on Dealu Spirii (Spirea's Hill), a detachment of firefighters led by captain Pavel Zaganescu fought against the Ottoman soldiers.

"Today we celebrate the Day of Firefighters in Romania. A day dedicated to those who are risking their lives in order to save lives and a day with strong meanings in our history. On 13 September 1848 the battle on the Dealu Spirii took place, when the proud spirit of the Romanian firefighters broke out against the Ottoman invaders. Captain Pavel Zaganescu, together with five officers, 150 soldiers, six sergeants, two buglers and two drummers stood up, for two hours and a half to a detachment of 6,000 Ottoman soldiers, equipped with artillery. At that time, 48 firefighters died for freedom. Just like the ones today, they are not very well-known heroes, whom we look at very little, because they are more attentive to 'the noise'," Orban stated.